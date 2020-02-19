InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Feminine Hygiene Product for Women (CPC-437)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My daughter inspired me to create a more comfortable and convenient feminine hygiene product for women," said an inventor, from Wethersfield, Conn., "so I invented the patent pending I R D WEAR."

The invention provides an effective way to absorb a woman's menstrual flow. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional sanitary products. As a result, it could help to prevent stained and soiled undergarments and it provides added comfort during the menstrual cycle. The invention features a discreet and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added peace of mind and protection against stains during a woman's menstrual cycle."

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CPC-437, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

