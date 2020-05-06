InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved First Aid Accessory for Cold Therapy (TPA-2925)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient, mess-free way to soothe an injury or other problem area with ice," said an inventor, from Saint Petersburg, Fla., "so I invented the MEDI ICE BAG."

The invention provides an effective way to store and apply ice to various parts of the body. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional ice packs. As a result, it helps to prevent water leaks and messes and it could help to relieve pain and swelling. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to utilize cold therapy for a longer period of time without having to replace the ice."

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TPA-2925, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

