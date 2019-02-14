InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Fishing-Rod Holder (DHM-494)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a bad back, which makes it difficult for me to bend over," said an inventor from Gibsonville, N.C. "I came up with this rod holder so that I did not have to keep my fishing rods on the ground. Now my rods are held at a comfortable height so that I can access them easily."

He created a prototype for the FISHING BACK BUDDY to conveniently hold fishing rods in a readily accessible position. The device features a height-adjustable design to meet individual needs. The accessory eliminates the need to leave fishing rods on the ground or prop them up on nearby rocks or branches. It also saves the user from having to bend over repeatedly to pick up rods. The invention enables the user to relax and sit down while waiting for fish to bite. Furthermore, the unit makes fishing trips more enjoyable.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DHM-494, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

