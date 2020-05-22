InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Fishing Rod Holder (JMC-2235)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "After having a stroke, my grandmother was left with only one arm to use for fishing and could not get her rod out of the holder quick enough to set her hook," said an inventor, from Hall, Mont., "so, I invented the HOOK SETTER to automatically set the hook for her."

The invention provides an effective way to fish from a shoreline. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional fishing rod holders and accessories. As a result, it could help to prevent missed bites. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to get bites while utilizing a rod holder."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JMC-2235, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

