InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Flat Iron for Styling Hair (VIG-393)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My niece inspired me to create a more efficient way to comb the hair while styling it with a flat iron," said an inventor, from Suffolk, Va., "so I invented the PHOENIX HAIR L X."

The invention provides an improved way to style the hair using a flat iron. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually comb hair during styling. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to prevent knots. The invention features a versatile, one-handed design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and salons. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a time-saving alternative to traditional flat irons and it could provide smooth strokes and shiny hair."

The original design was submitted to the Virginia Beach sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-VIG-393, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

