InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Floor Cleaning Tool (HTM-6534)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple and easy way to clean household floors," said an inventor, from St. Michael, Barbados, "so I invented the EASY SWEEP."

The improved floor cleaning tool provides a more effective way to sweep floors at home. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional brooms and cleaning tools. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to bend and strain. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to struggle with traditional brooms and dust pans when sweeping the floor."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HTM-6534, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

