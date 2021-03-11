InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Food Bowl for Pets (ALL-2600)

PITTSBURGH, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a safe way to feed my cat outside without ants getting in the food dish," said an inventor, from Ellaville, Ga., "so I invented ANT-FREE PET FEEDERS. My design prevents ants from climbing into the bowl, infesting the food and bothering or biting your pet."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep ants and crawling insects away from a pet food bowl. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional pet bowls. As a result, it enhances safety and sanitation and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2600, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

