InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Football Gear (CNC-307)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "When playing football there were too many arguments with the opposing team about whether or not people had used two hands to down the person," said an inventor from Jacksonville, Fla. "In order to do away with such tedious disagreements, I came up with this idea."

He developed the patent pending ELUDE to clearly indicate when a player is brought down with two hands. This enables officials to make more accurate calls. The invention eliminates guesswork and confusion. It prevents arguments from erupting between opposing teams. The equipment helps to make the game proceed more smoothly and quickly. Additionally, it offers added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

