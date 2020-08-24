InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Garments to Enhance Safety and Visibility (WDH-2575)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create clothing that added safety features for daily use which would increase visibility, help decrease accidents and allow users from each segment of our society in rural, urban, suburban or agricultural areas signal for help if needed," said an inventor, from Bowie, Md., "so I invented the MULTI-PURPOSE VEST, JACKET, HOODIE and COAT."

The patent-pending invention provides a safety enhancement to each of its garments including a vest, jacket, hoodie, coat or hat. In doing so, it increases safety for people in various sectors and occupations when natural and artificial lighting conditions are low. It also offers an alternative to traditional clothing. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it ensures that safety accessories are readily available when needed. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, highway workers, law enforcement, military, bikers, boaters, runners, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "Imagine a night time situation with little or no light. You're biking or walking or your car breaks down. My easy-to-wear design enables you to increase visibility and transport a variety of safety items in one convenient accessory."

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-WDH-2575, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

