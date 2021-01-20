InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Gasoline Supply Line for Boats (FLA-3347)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent trash and water sediment from being picked up and feed to my boat engine," said an inventor, from Pompano Beach, Fla., "so I invented the BERRIAN'S FUEL PICK UP SYSTEM. My design helps to eliminate engine problems and other damage."

The patent-pending invention provides cleaner fuel delivery for marine engines. In doing so, it prevents dirt, water and sediment from entering a boat's fuel tank. As a result, it helps to prevent the fuel supply line from clogging and damaging the engine and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for boat owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FLA-3347, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

