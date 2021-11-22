InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Glucose Monitor for People with Diabetes (MTN-3288)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier, less painful way to take and record glucose level readings," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the A M METER. My design offers an improved alternative to pricking the finger with traditional glucose monitors."

The invention provides an improved type of glucose monitor for individuals with diabetes. In doing so, it eliminates the need to draw blood in order to obtain glucose level readings. It also enables the user to easily keep track of readings and it increases organization and comfort. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with diabetes.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3288, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

