InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Gripping Accessory for Weightlifters (LST-1022)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a safe and simple gripping accessory when using free weights at the gym," said one of two inventors, from Granada Hills, Calif., "so we invented the GYM FREEWEIGHT HOLDER/CLAMP."

The invention provides an improved grip when lifting free weights. In doing so, it could help to prevent slippage and injuries. As a result, it enhances safety, comfort and control and it could provide a more effective weightlifting workout. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for weightlifting and fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "Our design offers a more secure and comfortable way to lift."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LST-1022, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

