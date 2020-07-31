InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Hair Clip to Increase Comfort and Convenience (KSC-1477)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My girls complain when metal hair clips get too hot or become too oily and difficult to grip and squeeze," said an inventor, from Kansas City, Mo. "I thought there could be a better hair clip design, so I invented TANISHIA'S HAIR CLIP."

The invention provides an improved hair clip for securing hair. In doing so, it offers a safer alternative to hard plastic or metal hair clips. As a result, it enhances comfort and it helps to prevent burns when drying or styling hair. The invention features a durable and decorative design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for women and girls. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My stylish design provides added comfort and convenience when doing hair."

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KSC-1477, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

