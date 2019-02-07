InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Hammer for Installing Wire Supports (TRO-125)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a professional apprentice electrician and created a prototype of a specialized hammer for my own use on the job," said an inventor from Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. "It has proven to work extremely well, increasing efficiency and safety."

He developed the ROUGH-IN HAMMER to offer a quicker, easier way to seat standard wire supports. The design allows a staple to be held and positioned easily. This increases productivity by making the installation process faster. The hammer reduces the risk of suffering injuries on the job by keeping the other hand out of harm's way. This is designed to enhance personal safety. The design also may decrease the need to use a ladder in certain circumstances. In addition, the tool eliminates the need to waste time using a tape measure and pencil for marking.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-125, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

