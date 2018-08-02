InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Handheld Fan (CNC-278)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Winston-Salem, N.C., has developed the FOREVER FAN, an improved handheld fan featuring a durable design. A prototype is available.

"I noticed people in church making and using paper fans, which ended up breaking and rendering them useless. I developed a more durable design that will offer anyone, especially church-goers, cooling comfort," said the inventor. The FOREVER FAN provides users with enhanced comfort and religious inspiration. It eliminates having to make a flimsy paper fan. This fan offers an eye-catching and attractive design, which may inspire discussion on religion. It is produced from durable materials for years of effective use.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-278, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

