InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Holder for Hand-Held Self-Sudsing Dish Wand (HTM-8643)

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved storage solution for a self-sudsing dish wand," said an inventor, from Albuquerque, N.M., "so I invented the SOAP WAND HOLDER."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to store a hand-held, self-sudsing dish wand. It helps to prevent liquid soap from leaking and making a mess and keeps the sponge head clean and dry. As a result, this wand holder enhances sanitation, convenience and accessibility. It is a practical design, easy to place on the bridge of two sinks, making it ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My practical design eliminates soap waste, enhances sanitation, and ensures the wand is easy to reach and readily available."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-8643, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

