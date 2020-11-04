InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Hook for Anglers (KSC-1514)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better and faster hook for snagging fish," said an inventor, from Cabrondale, Kan., "so I invented the TWO EYED HOOKER. My design allows the fishing line to pull straight through the water to snag fish and it could help to prevent the loss of multiple hooks. By using a lighter line from the bottom of the last eye to the sinker, it will allow the line to break first, leaving just the sinker on the bottom and saving the hooks.

The patent-pending invention provides an improved fishing hook for anglers and makes it easier to put as many hooks as you want to use straight with the line. In doing so, it eliminates the need to wrap a section of fishing line around the center of each treble hook. As a result, it saves time and effort associated with reattaching multiple treble hooks and it could increase an angler's chances of catching fish. The invention features a practical design that is convenient,easy to use and more humane so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KSC-1514, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

