InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Hook for Indoor and Outdoor Use (LAX-1160)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of struggling with staples and nails when putting up my Christmas lights and decorations," said an inventor, from Fontana, Calif. "I thought there could be a better hook, so I invented the EASY HOOK."

The patent pending invention provides an effective way to hang exterior or interior Christmas lights, ornaments and other items. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional hooks, staples and nails. As a result, it increases convenience. The invention features a durable and ergonomic design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design facilitates the task of hanging indoor and outdoor items with hooks."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1160, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

