InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Incentive Spirometer (OAK-126)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Midwest City, Okla., has developed THE SINKO SPIROMETER, an improved incentive spirometer.

"As a respiratory therapist, I have watched patients struggle with spirometry. This inspired me to improve this method. My invention will prevent patients from being in pain and reduce their struggle in order to achieve better lung expansion on expiration," said the inventor. The PEEP SPIROMETER offers a more effective and efficient spirometer. It enables patients to achieve better lung expansion on expiration and without pain. This unit will help reduce effort required on the part of the patient. It also helps minimize the risk of pneumonia. This will, in turn, reduce mortality, stay lengths and readmission rates. This unit will ultimately enhance comfort for spirometry patients.

The original design was submitted to the Oklahoma office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

