InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Ink Pen Designed for Smoother Writing (BGF-2263)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While conventional ink pens serve their purpose as a writing instrument, they do not always deliver a smooth line. However, an inventor from Farmington Hills, Mich., has redesigned the usual components to allow the ink to flow more easily onto the paper.

He developed a prototype for D. L. D PEN to apply ink smoothly without depositing globs of ink on the paper since it holds the ink stem securely in place. At the same time, it provides a comfortable grip. More importantly, it improves legibility for easier reading of written material. Users will appreciate its convenience, effectiveness and affordable price. Writing with this pen is contagious - once you write with one, you instantly want to own one for yourself! In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "I wanted a pen that was inexpensive and would write smoothly," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BGF-2263, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

