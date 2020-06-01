InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Knee Brace to Alleviate Pain (ROH-695)

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better knee brace to help with my knee pain," said an inventor, from Buffalo, N.Y., "so I invented the PAIN RELIEVING KNEE BRACE."

The invention provides an effective way to stabilize the knee and alleviate pain. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional knee braces. As a result, it enhances comfort and it could help to reduce pain. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who experience knee pain, athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases convenience and it could help to relieve knee discomfort and pain."

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ROH-695, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.InventHelp.com

