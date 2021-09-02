InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Layout Tool for Suspended Ceiling Grids (CPC-644)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and I thought there could be a better way to install a suspended ceiling," said an inventor, from South Windsor, Conn., "so I invented the LEVEL KIT FOR DROP CEILING. My design saves time and it offers an improved alternative to using traditional leveling tools."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved layout tool for suspended ceiling grids. In doing so, it enables the heights of the various members to be effectively set. As a result, it increases accuracy and efficiency and it provides a neat, flat and finished appearance for a grid. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CPC-644, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

