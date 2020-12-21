InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Luggage for Travelers (SFO-670)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had difficulties traveling with luggage years ago," said an inventor, from Cotati, Calif. "I wanted to create a way to prevent overweight bag charges and lost luggage, so I invented the SMART LUGGAGE. My design offers an improved alternative to traditional suitcases and luggage options."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and easy way to weigh luggage. In doing so, it helps to prevent overweight luggage and the associated fees. It also enables the user to easily locate lost or stolen luggage and it provides added convenience and peace of mind when traveling. The invention features an effective and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-670, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

