InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Makeup Brush for Applying Foundation (LLF-341)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved makeup brush for applying foundation," said an inventor, from Brandon, Fla., "so I invented the ESSENTIAL BRUSH."

The invention provides a more effective way to apply foundation to the face. In doing so, it enhances control and flexibility. As a result, it could help to provide flawless coverage and it could help to prevent foundation waste. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use and store so it is ideal for women and makeup artists. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could simplify the cosmetic routine."

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LLF-341, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

