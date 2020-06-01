InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Mittens for Premature Infants (ROH-697)

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with this idea after providing care for a premature infant," said an inventor, from Buffalo, N.Y. "I thought there could be a better fitting pair of infant mittens for babies with low birth weight, so I invented PREEMIE MITTENS."

The invention provides an improved pair of mittens for premature/low birth weight infants. In doing so, it ensures that mittens remain securely in place. As a result, it prevents infants from scratching themselves and it provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for hospitals and parents with premature/low birth weight infants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent a mitten from falling off a baby's tiny hand."

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ROH-697, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

