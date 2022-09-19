InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Mobility Aid/Walker (CWC-154)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective ambulatory aid to provide users with added safety as well as increased independence," said an inventor, from Florissant, Mo., "so I invented the Q-GO. My design could assist the user when walking, sitting on a couch or toilet, cooking, etc."

The invention provides an improved mobility aid/walker to enhance safety and independence. In doing so, it ensures that a chair is readily accessible at all times. As a result, it helps to prevent falls. It also provides added support and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with various disabilities or weakness in their legs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CWC-154, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp