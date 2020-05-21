InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Motorcycle Helmet (CBA-3739)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Many of my motorcyclist friends do not wear helmets because they are too hot," said an inventor from Spartanburg, SC, "so, I invented the ARCTIC HOG to help them."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for cooling a motorcyclist's head while traveling. This would help keep the rider comfortable in warmer weather conditions. It could also motivate more motorcyclists to wear head protection more often. The invention would offer added safety, and comfort. Additionally, it could be adapted for a variety of other applications. It could also be produced in various design options.

The inventor describes his unique design. "I think the ability to keep the user cool while riding sets it apart from what is currently being offered."

