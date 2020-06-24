InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Nail to Firmly Secure Materials (FED-2162)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a carpenter and I wanted to create a better nail to firmly hold and keep panels in place," said an inventor, from Startup, Wash., "so I invented the NEVER PULL."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved nail for securing subflooring, roof sheathing and other panels. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional nails. As a result, it could enhance retention force and it could help to prevent loose nails. The invention features a versatile and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for carpenters, construction companies and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that a nail stays put."

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2162, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

