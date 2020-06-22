InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Pill Cutter for Smaller Doses (BMA-5507)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to cut a pill into four doses," said an inventor, from Milford, Mass., "so I invented the QUARTER TAB PILL CUTTER."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to cut a pill-tablet into smaller doses. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually cut tablets into smaller pieces. As a result, it increases efficiency and it could help to ensure proper dosing. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and pharmacies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a unique alternative to traditional pill cutters."

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5507, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

