InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Pipe Cleaning Tool for Plumbers (OCM-1345)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and I thought there should be a fast and easy way to prep and clean copper pipes for soldering," said an inventor, from Fountain Valley, Calif., "so I invented the PIPE SANDER ATTACHMENT."

The patent-pending invention provides a more effective way to thoroughly clean a copper pipe before soldering. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional pipe cleaning tools. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for plumbers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to manually clean pipes with regular brushes and tools."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCM-1345, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

