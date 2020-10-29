InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Pre-Surgical Shave Accessory for Hospitals (RVS-126)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional nurse who thought there could be a more efficient way to shave and clean the surgical site on a patient," said an inventor, from Chino Hills, Calif., "so I invented the SELF-LUBE SHAVING BLADE. My patent pending design provides a smoother glide and it may help to reduce the risk of infections associated with cuts, nicks and skin irritation due to surgical site preparation."

This patent pending invention provides a more advanced & effective way to shave a patient prior to surgery. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional razors versus surgical clippers with the multi-usage of tape roll application during surgical preparation. This device also features a self-lubricating shaving blade with a combination of an antiseptic sterile gel solution enclosed inside a prefilled cartridge insert. Additionally, it supports the Surgical Care Improvement Measures (SCIP). The invention features a compact design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for hospitals, surgical medical facilities and ambulatory surgical centers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RVS-126, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

