InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Product for Massaging and Applying Creams (CCT-4440)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple, strain-free tool for massaging the body and applying various creams," said an inventor, from Felicity, Ohio, "so I invented the HANDYMAN."

The invention provides an effective way to massage the back and body. It also enables medicinal rubs, lotion or creams to be easily applied. As a result, it reduces physical strain and it enhances comfort. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population and individuals with limited mobility. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need for assistance when massaging or applying lotions to the back and other hard-to-reach areas."

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCT-4440, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

