InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Punching Bag for Martial Arts Enthusiasts (FED-2260)

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective training aid for law enforcement or martial artists," said an inventor, from Kent. Wash., "so I invented the MARTIAL ARTS DEVICE. My design enables you to safely practice strikes, grabs, holds and other maneuvers without injuring another person."

The invention provides a more realistic alternative to conventional punching bags and strike pads. In doing so, it eliminates the need to practice strikes and holds on another person. As a result, it could increase accuracy while striking or countering and it helps martial artists and fighters improve their skills. The invention features a versatile and adjustable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for martial arts enthusiasts, training facilities, gyms, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2260, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

