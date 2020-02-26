InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Refrigerator/Freezer Design for Power Outages (NMJ-404)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of food spoiling in the fridge during power outages," said an inventor, from Memphis, Tenn., "so I invented the B.R.P."

The invention provides an effective way to power a refrigerator/freezer during a power outage. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional refrigerator/freezers, generators and power sources. As a result, it increases convenience and it could help to prevent food waste. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to throw away food after a power outage."

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NMJ-404, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

