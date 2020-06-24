InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Register for Heating and Cooling Systems (TST-417)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to clean the air in my new home without the hassle of traditional registers and filters," said an inventor, from Coolidge, Ariz., "so I invented the patent pending ROYALTY FILTERED AIR."

The invention provides an easier way to replace a register filter. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional forced air heating and cooling system registers. As a result, it helps to remove airborne dust, hair, pollen and other pollutants and it could help to improved air quality. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design saves time and effort when replacing an air filter."

The original design was submitted to the Tucson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TST-417, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

