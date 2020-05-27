InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Remote Control for Televisions (NJD-2085)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to scan through available program content and make selections using a television remote," said an inventor, from Bound Brook, N.J., "so I invented the SMART REMOTE."

The invention provides a quick and easy way to search for and select content using a remote control. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use remote buttons to fill in search fields on a TV menu. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance entertainment and the television watching experience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and individuals with visual or dexterity impairments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the frustrations associated with traditional remote controls and tedious button pushing."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-2085, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

