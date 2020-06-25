InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Safety Device for Semi-Trucks (JMC-2242)

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I thought there could be an improved alternative to traditional backup cameras and dashboard cameras," said an inventor, from San Juan, Texas, "so I invented the SEMI TRAILER BACKUP CAMERA."

The invention provides an effective way for a truck driver to reverse a tractor-trailer at an angle. It also enables a truck to record travels and accidents. As a result, it enhances safety and it could help to prevent collisions. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers and trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to reduce accidents in the trucking industry."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JMC-2242, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

