InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Sauce/Dip Container for Chicken Wings (TST-429)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to completely coat chicken wings with a favorite sauce like honey mustard, blue cheese or ranch," said an inventor, from Sierra Vista, Ariz., "so I invented the WING BOAT. My design reduces the hassle and mess associated with conventional dipping methods."

The invention provides complete sauce/dip coverage when eating chicken wings. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional dipping bowls. As a result, it reduces messes and it could contribute to a more enjoyable eating experience. The invention features a practical and eye-catching design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants, bars, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tucson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TST-429, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

