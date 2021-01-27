InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Screwdriver Set to Increase Efficiency (DLL-3801)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an electrician and I wanted to reduce the amount of tools I have to carry on me," said an inventor, from Ft. Worth, Texas, "so I invented THE HANDY DRIVER. My design eliminates the hassle of having to look for drill bits in a pocket or tool belt."

The invention provides a new type of screwdriver design. In doing so, it offers an alternative to struggling with existing driver bits. As a result, it increases efficiency and it reduces the number of tools a worker would have to carry. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the construction industry, trade workers and mechanics.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3801, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

