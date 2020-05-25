InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Security System for Windows (HUN-851)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a police officer and I wanted to create an effective way to prevent burglars from entering into windows," said an inventor, from Katy, Texas, "so I invented NO BAR WINDOW SECURITY."

The atent-pending invention provides an improved window security system for households and businesses. In doing so, it eliminates the need to install traditional security bars. As a result, it could enhance safety and security and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an innovative design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added security and it enables you to safely exit via a window during an emergency."

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-851, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

