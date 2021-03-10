InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Shade Accessory for Bicyclists (CPC-406)

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved shade to protect a bicyclist against the sun's rays and heat," said an inventor, from Wethersfield, Conn., "so I invented the AERODYNAMIC BICYCLE SUN SHADE FROND. My design helps to keep a rider cool and safe without slowing him down."

The patent-pending invention provides protection against the sun while riding a bicycle. In doing so, it helps to keep the user cool and comfortable. It also reduces wind resistance and it eliminates the need to sacrifice speed. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to apply, use, store and transport so it is ideal for bicyclists. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CPC-406, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

