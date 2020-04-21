InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Shoe Horn for Elderly & Disabled Individuals (PND-5028)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and strain-free way to utilize a shoe horn after my knee replacement surgery," said an inventor, from Gloucester County, N.J., "so I invented the ADJUSTABLE SHOE HORN."

The invention provides an easier way to place shoes on the feet. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional shoe horns and assistive devices. As a result, it saves time and effort for elderly or disabled individuals. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use and it can be easily stored when not in use. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enhances comfort, convenience and independence when placing shoes on the feet."

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PND-5028, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

