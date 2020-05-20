InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Shower/Commode Chair for Home and Travel (DHM-252)

PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in home care and wanted to create an improved shower/commode chair for individuals who travel," said an inventor, from Wilson, N.C., "so I invented the QUICK CHAIR."

The invention provides a convenient shower/commode chair for use at home or while traveling. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional assistive devices. As a result, it could enhance safety and convenience and it provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use, transport and store so it is ideal for individuals with disabilities or limited mobility. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an easier way to transport and use a shower/commode chair."

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DHM-252, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

