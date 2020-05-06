InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Solar Panel for Greenhouses (TRO-211)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better solar panel to generate electricity and increase sunlight," said an inventor, from London, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the MULTI INCOME SOLAR PANEL."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to supply a greenhouse with renewable energy. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional photovoltaic panels. As a result, it enables sunlight to enter a greenhouse structure and it helps to prevent shaded areas. The invention features an environmentally friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for greenhouses and other structures. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases efficiency and productivity for greenhouses."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-211, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

