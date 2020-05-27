InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Spray Nozzle to Prevent Leaks (NWO-379)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of working with traditional sprayer units that leak at the nozzle," said an inventor, from Larose, La. "I thought there could be a better way, so I invented the NO LEAK SPRAYER."

The patent pending invention provides an improved hose or power-washer nozzle to prevent leaks while dispensing water. In doing so, it offers a more consistent spray. As a result, it saves time and effort, it increases efficiency and it could help to prevent water waste. The invention features a durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for households, landscapers and other commercial workers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a more convenient and environmentally-friendly alternative to traditional spray nozzles."

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NWO-379, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

