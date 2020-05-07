InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Steering System for Fishing Boats (PHO-2710)

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable way to steer a fishing boat," said an inventor, from Goodyear, Ariz., "So I invented the D.S. STEERING SYSTEM."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to steer a bass boat or other small boats with outboard motors. In doing so, it eliminates the need to sit sideways while controlling the engine. As a result, it enhances comfort and control and it could provide added safety and visibility. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for anglers with small fishing boats. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables the operator to safely face forward."

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PHO-2710, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

