InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Stethoscope/BioScope to Enhance Listening (LVT-378)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a stethoscope that utilizes modern technology to enhance listening capabilities for medical professionals," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the DIGITAL THERMOMETER BIOSCOPE. My design eliminates the need to struggle when listening to heart beats and lung sounds."

The invention provides an effective way to listen to the heart, lungs or other body sounds via a stethoscope. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using traditional stethoscopes. It also enables data to be easily saved and transferred as needed and it could increase accuracy and provide added health benefits. The invention features an innovative design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations for MRI and ultrasound.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-378, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

