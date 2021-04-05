InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Storage Bins for Pharmacy Medications (JAD-123)

PITTSBURGH, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a pharmacy supervisor and I needed a better way to protect quantities of medications against light exposure," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., "so I invented AMBER MEDICAL BINS. My design ensures that light sensitive medications are safe and organized."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way for pharmacies to store photosensitive medications. In doing so, it helps to prevent damage caused from exposure to the light. It also enables workers to easily see and access the medications and it enhances safety, organization and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hospital pharmacies, commercial pharmacies and businesses that distribute pharmaceuticals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JAD-123, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

