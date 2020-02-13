InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Storage Solution for Jewelry (OTW-217)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way for my wife and daughters to organize and store their jewelry and eliminate knots and breakage in their necklaces and bracelets, so I invented this," said an inventor from Cortlandt Manor, N.Y.

The invention provides an effective way to store and display a plethora of jewelry. In doing so, it helps to prevent tangles and knots in jewelry. As a result, it enhances organization and convenience. The invention features an attractive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals age 12 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available. The invention is also patent pending.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the hassles associated with traditional jewelry boxes."

