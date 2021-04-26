InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Strap/Sling for Heavy Punching Bags (WDH-2654)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and effective way to suspend a heavy punching bag from the ceiling or a stand without using metal chains," said an inventor, from Waldorf, Md., "so I invented the BAG SLING/STRAP. My design solves the problems and damage that come with a metal-on-metal connection."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved set of strap/sling accessories for use with heavy punching bags. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using metal hooks and other metal-on-metal methods. As a result, it reduces noise and it eliminates expensive repairs associated with damaged metal components. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for fighting sports enthusiasts, boxing gyms and training facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

